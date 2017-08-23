'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Salaries Revealed: Which Five Stars Got Paid the Most?

With only one more season to go, HBO has spared no expense in making "Game of Thrones" one of the biggest shows on television. This also applies to the actors on the fantasy drama, many of whom took home a substantial paycheck.

HBO A scene from episode 3 featuring Jon and Dany's first meeting.

So, who among the show's large cast earned the most money this season? Variety did an extensive analysis of the pay packet of the highest-earners in television — five of whom are from HBO's hit fantasy series.

The Lannister siblings are all reportedly taking home huge salaries. Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey and Nikole Coster-Waldau who play Tyrion, Cersei and Jaime Lannister, respectively, are estimated to be earning $500,000 per episode each.

Given that the trio has been with the show for its entirety, it's not surprising that they are taking home a huge chunk of cash. All three were also featured on Variety's list top-earning TV stars, the only ones coming from "Game of Thrones."

However, that all changed this year as two more actors from the show joined the list. Also earning $500,000 each are Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington, who play Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow, respectively. Both actors have played huge roles in the franchise with their characters being the focal point for much of season 7.

While all of these actors are earning a considerable amount, they are not the top earners on television. That honor goes to Robert De Niro whose work on the untitled Amazon show by David O. Russell netted him $775,000. Mark Harmon is also out-earning them by taking home $525,000 per episode of "NCIS."

Kevin Costner and Kevin Spacey also tied with the "Game of Thrones" stars, earning $500,000 each for "Yellowstone" and "House of Cards," respectively.

With only one episode for season 7 left, Headey, Dinklage, Coster-Waldau, Harington and Clarke will have netted $3.5 million each this season. And with only six episodes more to go for season 8, perhaps it's time to negotiate a pay raise.

Catch the "Game of Thrones" season 7 finale this Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. EDT only on HBO.