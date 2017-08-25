'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: Arya, Sansa Plotting Littlefinger's Death

Some fans of "Game of Thrones" are not pleased with the way sisters Arya (Maisie Williams) and Sansa (Sophie Turner) Stark are behaving towards each other in season 7. The obvious tension, however, might be part of a big plan between the sisters all along as they plot Lord Petyr Baelish/Littlefinger's (Aidan Gillen) death in the finale.

Facebook/GameOfThrones The finale of "Game of Thrones" season 7 will likely spell an end for Littlefinger, played by Aidan Gillen.

While it looks like Arya and Sansa are wrapped in a bitter jealousy, not everything is what it seems on "Game of Thrones," according to Time.

In the last two episodes, writers have actually been dropping a few clues of the sisters actually working together to manipulate Littlefinger. The biggest clue was hinted in the scene in "Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 6 where Sansa confronted Arya about her masks while Arya challenged her sister to the Game of Faces.

The scene ended with Arya handing Sansa a dagger as a show of trust. It suggested that all that drama and fight was for the benefit of Littlefinger who was likely watching the girls' every movement.

Arya, a trained assassin, would also be foolish to let Littlefinger catch her snooping on his things but "Game of Thrones" viewers saw that he did watch her go to his room in the fifth episode. Theories suggested that this was also deliberate on Arya's part as she's pulling Littlefinger's leg and setting a trap for his downfall.

Littlefinger, as a master manipulator, was instrumental in the death of Ned Stark (Sean Bean), the girls' father. He was also the reason why Sansa suffered abuse and rape. Sansa herself said that he can never be trusted, which is why the Stark siblings have to get rid of him.

"Game of Thrones" director Alan Taylor hinted that the finale episode, which will air on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO, will be violent for Arya and Sansa. Spoiler sites have been citing for months that Arya will assassinate Littlefinger by the end of this season's run.