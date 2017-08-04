'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: Cersei Continues to Plot Against Her Enemies in Episode 4

HBO recently revealed new photos from the upcoming episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7.

Facebook/GameOfThrones "Game of Thrones" season 7 airs Sundays on HBO.

Titled "Spoils of War," episode 4 will see Cersei (Lena Headey) continuing to plot her move against her enemies in King's Landing.

Promotional stills show a reunion between Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Bronn (Jerome Flynn), while Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) shares a moment with her handmaiden, Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel). One of the photos feature Theon (Alfie Allen) back on dry land as Sansa (Sophie Turner) is seen looking at something in the snow.

The promo opens with Cersei having a conversation with Tycho (Mark Gatiss) about her plan to take down anyone who gets in her way. Daenerys appears to be worried about losing allies, so she seeks help from Jon (Kit Harington). They are also seen walking inside a cave together. Meanwhile, Jaime opens a truckload of gold.

Earlier this week, hackers leaked unaired episodes of HBO shows, including "Game of Thrones" and "Room 104." Reports noted that the hackers threatened to release more content from the cable network on Sunday, Aug. 6, before "Spoils of War" debuts.

HBO acknowledged the cyber-attack but the company did not confirm whether the alleged leaked scripts for the said "Game of Thrones" episode was fake or not.

"We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cyber-security firms," the network said in a press release.

The hackers revealed in a new automated reply that they will "release the leak gradually every week," adding that the next potential time of leak is "Sunday 12 GMT." Over 1.5 TB of data from the firm was allegedly stolen by hackers, not including thousands of documents such as personal employee records.

HBO refused to comment on the hackers' new threat.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.