'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: Cersei Lannister Might Just Win Over Westeros

"Game of Thrones" season 7 to feature the biggest war in the series

A lot is expected to happen in "Game of Thrones" season 7. Considering the hype the showrunner has created as they came close to the premiere last July 16, fans are expecting each episode to be awe-striking and jaw-dropping. In order to do that, the HBO series looks to be gearing up for the biggest showdown that Westeros will ever see in "Game of Thrones" season 7, episode 2 titled, "Stormborn."

According to spoilers, the second episode of the critically acclaimed series saw through the revival of some subplots while opening up avenues for more. For one thing, there is the anticipated meeting between Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington). Given that the mother of all dragons is quite literally sitting on top of dragonglass and that Jon would like to mine it, the two were fated to meet, formalized only through Tyrion's (Peter Dinklage) invitation, who is covertly starting to move.

Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek) is also starting to move as he has managed to down a significant part of Daenerys' fleet. His move completely blew dust on her tactics, while at the same time, sabotaging Tyrion's plan of nonforeign invaders. Elsewhere, Arya (Maisie Williams) had an interesting encounter with Nymeria, the wolf that was chased away in "Game of Thrones" season 1. As to how that storyline will play out in the future, fans will have to wait and see if Arya's wolf will eventually come and save her from the claws of death.

With everything that is happening in "Game of Thrones" season 7, some fans took it upon themselves to rank who is more likely to win the favor of Westeros and sit on the Iron Throne. According to USA Today, "Game of Thrones" season 7, episode 2, essentially solidified Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) in the top spot, mainly because of Eruon's actions and using few resources as wisely as possible. However, Tyrion will not take it well and so will Daenerys and fans are definitely clamoring to see more.