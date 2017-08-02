'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: Daenerys Faces Losses; Cersei Gets the Iron Bank's Support

Facebook/GameOfThrones "Game of Thrones" season 7 airs Sundays on HBO.

The upcoming episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7 will see Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) facing losses and Cersei (Lena Headey) getting support from the Iron Bank.

A teaser trailer for the new episode, which is titled "The Spoils of War," opens with Cersei showing Tycho Nestoris (Mark Gatiss) her plan by taking him to her large plotting map of Westeros. She reveals to him that she intends to take control of the continent and its citizens - something that noticeably catches Tycho's interest.

It can be recalled that the previous episode, which was titled "The Queen's Justice," saw Tycho telling Cersei that the Iron Bank of Braavos is not interested in investing in the Lannisters anymore because of their huge debt. However, Cersei was able to convince him to give her more time.

By the looks of the teaser, it seems that the Iron Bank will side with the Lannisters once more by giving them gold, which Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) looks through.

Meanwhile, Daenerys is growing more concerned that her master plan is not working in her favor. She may have underestimated the Lannisters, after all.

"All my allies are gone," she tells her advisers. "I'm losing."

It also looks like Daenerys has had enough and is ready to take matters into her own hands. The last shot of the teaser shows her riding one of her children in the sky.

Other scenes in the trailer reveal Theon (Alfie Allen) arriving back at Dragonstone, Arya (Maisie Williams) looking at Winterfell from afar, Sansa (Sophie Turner) contemplating in a dark room, Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) wielding her sword and Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) up to no good again.

The previous episode also saw Jon Snow (Kit Harington) meeting Daenerys for the first time. And while they did not exactly hit it off, by the episode's end, Daenerys had allowed Jon to mine for dragonglass in order to gain his allegiance.

The upcoming fourth episode is sure to be an exciting one, if "Game of Thrones" cinematographer Robert McLachlan is to be believed.

"I'm extremely pleased with them," McLachlan told RadioTimes in an interview. "Four is definitely going to impress people and five I especially like too – there are some lovely crowd-pleasing scenes in it."

"Game of Thrones" season 7 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.

