'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: Emilia Clarke Drops Major Spoiler About Daenerys

While fans are expecting Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) to finally arrive at King's Landing in "Game of Thrones" season 7, another possibility suggests that that visit may not happen just yet.

HBO Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in "Game of Thrones."

Emilia Clarke, who will be featured in the July issue of Rolling Stone, has spilled tiny details about the upcoming season of "Game of Thrones."

"Spoiler alert – I normally don't spend very much time in Belfast, but this last season I spent a little more time there," Clarke said in an interview with Rolling Stone.

"It's a really interesting season in terms of some loose ends that have been tied, some really satisfying plot points, some things where you're like, 'Oh my God. I forgot about that!' Rumors are going to be confirmed or denied," she added.

Furthermore, it seems that Clarke's character will soon see her chapter come to an end. Clarke mentioned in the interview that there is no doubt that there will be prequels and sequels of the show, but the actress expressed that she will only be doing one more season, and that will be it.

On another note, HBO is indeed working on a "Game of Thrones" spin-off. E! News reported that HBO is not only working on one project but four projects that is "Game of Thrones"-related. However, details of the project such as the characters, or whether the nature of these projects are prequels or sequels, have yet to be confirmed.

George R.R. Martin, the author of the popular "Game of Thrones" novels, already has a hand on these projects; however the creators and showrunners of the TV show, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, are no longer involved in any of the said projects.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 will premiere on July 16 on HBO.