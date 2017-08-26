'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: Finale to Introduce a Major Character

Facebook/GameofThrones A promotional image for "Game of Thrones" season 7.

When "Game of Thrones" season 7 returns for its finale episode this Sunday, the series is reportedly going to introduce an important character for the first time ever.

As per the script leaks, Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) parentage will finally be revealed in this episode, and his real father, Rhaegar Targaryen, will appear in a flashback together with his real mother, Lyanna Stark. She first appeared in season 6 in a flashback scene and was portrayed by Irish actress Aisling Franciosi.

According to reports, Welsh actor Wilf Scolding has been rumored to play the part of Rhaegar. In the recent HBO hack, it was leaked that his name was listed under the character.

Nobody from "Game of Thrones" or the network has officially confirmed his participation in the series, but many of the fans think he is perfect for the role.

Meanwhile, the title for the season 7 finale episode, which is said to run for 79 minutes and 43 seconds, has been revealed, and it is "The Dragon and the Wolf."

Not long after the announcement, fans have been quick to assume that this points to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow because this reflects their respective house sigils: the dragon for House Targaryen and the wolf for House Stark.

With the romantic tension between the two fan favorite characters, which has been evident in the past couple of episodes, will the season 7 finale finally see the beginning of Jon and Dany's romance?

On the other hand, there are also speculations that the title could be referring to Rhaegar and Lyanna. As mentioned earlier, they are reportedly making an appearance in a flashback, which will reveal that Jon is not Ned Stark's (Sean Bean) bastard son after all.

Fans will soon find out when "Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 7 airs this Sunday, Aug. 27, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.