'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: HBO Releases Premiere Photos

HBO releases a whole new set of "Game of Thrones" season 7 pictures. With the first episode fast approaching, what can fans expect from the upcoming season?

Facebook/GameOfThrones "Game of Thrones" is one day away from its season 7 premiere.

The released photos by HBO are said to come from the first episode called "Dragonstone." "Game of Thrones" season 7 will open with this episode on Sunday, and the images give fans a glimpse of what they can anticipate in the season premiere.

One of the images released is a photo of Lady Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey). From the photo, Lady Mormont seems standing in court together with Jon Snow's (Kit Harington) other vassals. It is a scene reminiscent of the last episode of "Game of Thrones" season 6.

Another photo released is that of the character Mera (Ellie Kendrick). Mera is the current companion of Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) who is always seen pushing the character around during season 6 in his quest to attain the knowledge of the three-eyed raven. In the image, Mera is seen standing in front of men wearing black robes, the official wardrobe of the Night's Watch. This could mean that Bran and Mera might finally make it back to the wall.

A picture of Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) and Podrick (Daniel Portman) is also seen in the new batch of photos. From the angle of the image, the two seem to be sparring just outside the Stark residence.

However, one of the most striking photos revealed is that of Daenerys (Emelia Clarke). Two photos from the batch are that of the character in Dragonstone, the ancestral home of the Targaryens in Westeros. One of the images shows the character looking up to something, possibly the castle itself. The next picture is that of her standing inside the castle, particularly of the throne room. Daenerys stands in one of the steps, looking at the throne carved out of a large hunk of stone.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 returns Sunday, July 16, on HBO.