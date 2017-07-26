'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: How Will the White Walkers Enter Westeros?

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is still in its second episode, but the drama and the conflict on the show have quickly escalated. Daenerys has arrived in Westeros and is beefing up her army by joining forces with some of the most powerful families in the land. Cersei is also strategizing and enlisting Euron Greyjoy's help.

Facebook/GameOfThrones 'Game of Thrones' season 7 airs Sundays on HBO.

John Snow, on the other hand, is much more concerned about protecting the Wall and the rest of the Seven Kingdoms from the White Walkers. This leads to the question: where are the White Walkers now, and how could they possibly invade the realm?

The Wall has been in existence for years. Its icy structure is built to withstand any form attack. It's huge, and it's thick. There's no way the White Walkers will get past it, right? Well, it seems that this isn't entirely the case.

A new fan theory suggests that a major potential spoiler was revealed in the opening credits of "Game of Thrones" season 7. The theme of the opening credits remains the same. It shows a map of the Seven Kingdoms and shows the Wall far up north.

An eagle-eyed Reddit user, however, spotted a crucial change in the Wall. From season 1 to 6, the eastern side of the wall is surrounded by water. In season 7, however, the water has turned to ice, forming an open path through which the White Walkers could walk on as they journey south.

Theres a change in the new #GameOfThrones opening credits. The Bay of Seals at the most Eastern point of the Wall is now seemingly frozen. pic.twitter.com/zv7QlzeOpr — Shat on TV Podcast (@ShatOnTV) July 25, 2017

Some, however, were skeptical about this supposed Easter Egg, saying the wall is laced with magical enhancement designed to keep the White Walkers from passing through. Therefore, the White Walkers couldn't possibly bypass this magic by marching around the Wall.

The last time viewers saw the White Walkers and the Night's King, they were at the Heart Tree, where they very nearly killed Bran Stark. The books reveal that the Heart Tree is within the Haunted Forest, which is within east of the Fist of the First Men and North of Craster's Keep, Pop Sugar reported.

Considering the fact that Bran and Meera have made it back to the Wall, the White Walkers are probably not that far behind.

Fans can catch "Game of Thrones" every Sunday on HBO.