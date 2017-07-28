'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: Jon Meets Daenerys; Euron Returns to King's Landing Bearing Gifts

Facebook/GameOfThrones 'Game of Thrones' season 7 airs Sundays on HBO.

The upcoming episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7 will see Jon Snow (Kit Harington) finally meeting Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) for the first time.

It is the moment many fans have been waiting for: Jon and Dany are finally going to meet face-to-face. The synopsis of the next episode, which is titled "The Queen's Justice," vaguely states that Dany will be presiding over something. Meanwhile, in King's Landing, Cersei (Lena Headey) will hand back a gift, which is presumably from her new suitor, Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek). Finally, Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) will realize the error of his ways and learn from them.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. The 30-second clip opened with Dany declaring her right to the Iron Throne and to the Seven Kingdoms as her dragons fly above her in Dragonstone.

In King's Landing, Euron returns with the prisoners he wrangled up from the previous episode. The crowds cheered as he made his way through the city. Cersei, on the other hand, explained that she started the war by drawing first blood. It remains to be seen whom she is talking about, though many believe that she will kill one of Euron's gifts.

The video also teased of a battle taking place, with Lannister soldiers attacking. At the very end of the clip, Jon can be seen entering Dragonstone to meet Dany for the first time.

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "Stormborn."

After receiving an invitation to travel to Dragonstone, Jon decided to leave Winterfell to Sansa (Sophie Turner), but not before warning Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) to stay away from his sister.

Dany found herself new allies from Dorne, Highgarden and the Iron Islands. Together with Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Varys (Conleth Hill), Dany plotted her attack. Theon (Alfie Allen), Yara (Gemma Whelan), Ellaria (Indira Varma) and her Sand Snakes journeyed to Casterly Rock, but they were intercepted by Euron and his fleet. A war at sea took place, with Euron taking out two of the Sand Snakes and capturing Ellaria, Tyene (Rosabell Laurenti Sellers) and Yara. The episode ended with a heartbreaking moment as Theon regressed into his Reek persona and jumped overboard to flee as Euron held Yara against his blade.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.