'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: Jon Snow Brings White Walker Prisoner to Cersei Lannister

(Photo: Facebook/GameofThrones) Promotional image for "Game of Thrones" season 7.

Jon (Kit Harington) faces off with Cersei (Lena Headey) on the final episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7.

A new trailer for the anticipated season 7 finale has been released and it shows the King in the North meeting with the Lannister queen. Tyrion looks sombre as he prepares to reunite with his brother and sister again. Meanwhile, Greyworm and the rest of the Unsullied are seen laying siege to an unknown castle as Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) army head to King's Landing.

Theon appears to be walking along a beach, while Jon gets into fighting mood. "There's only one war that matters and it is here," the King in the North tells the gathering.

Director Alan Taylor recently caught up with Deadline and he said the finale will take viewers on an emotional roller coaster. He also said that aside from shocking twists, the episode will also offer some closure for certain characters.

"The plot points are going to continue to sort of be like gut punches," he revealed, "and each of these characters that've been so fully fleshed out and so well-rounded are going to be moving toward their resolution, is what I'd say. I think people will be really surprised, but also fulfilled by where it goes. It's going to keep building the way it's been building, and I hope people stick around for it."

On another note, HBO might have to deal with another episode leak. Hackers have threatened to release the anticipated season 7 finale ahead of its Sunday schedule. The "Mr Smith group" of hackers told Mashable that aside from series episodes, they have obtained other valuable files from the network's server. These include usernames and passwords of social media accounts, personal details of actors, shooting plans, scripts and more. HBO has yet to comment on the matter.

The seventh season finale of "Game of Thrones" airs Sunday, Aug. 27, at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.