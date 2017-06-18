'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: Jon Snow's Birth Name Revealed?

As one of the more popular series on television, "Game of Thrones" is no stranger to spoilers and speculations. And the latest buzz online has to do with Kit Harington's Jon Snow.

It can be recalled that the sixth season revealed the true parentage of Jon Snow and confirmed a long-time theory that he was actually the son of Ned's sister, Lyanna, and Rhaegar Targaryen. Jon is not aware of this yet, although Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) is already privy to the information.

Fans now know that Jon is a Targaryen, however, his birth name has yet to be revealed. But it looks like Empire Magazine may have spilled the beans, as one user posted on Reddit. According to the publication, Jon's real name is Jaehaerys Targaryen.

It remains to be seen if this is true, though, as it cannot be proven yet at this point. It is unlikely that showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss will confirm anything, seeing as they keep plot details under such tight wraps. In fact, in order to prevent any leaks, HBO has decided not to send out episodes of the upcoming seventh season to television critics. It was a move that began last year following the leak of season 5 episodes online.

According to Entertainment Weekly, critics will not get the opportunity to review season 7 ahead of its premiere. However, they will still be able to publish reviews for one episode, which will expectedly be screened at a red carpet premiere.

Unlike previous seasons, the upcoming one will only consist of seven episodes. However, it was previously teased that two of them will run longer than 60 minutes, with the finale clocking in at 90 minutes.

Fans are definitely looking forward to season 7, as plotlines slowly come together. There are also quite a few guest stars worth getting excited about, including an appearance from British singer Ed Sheeran. However, the "Shape of You" hitmaker recently downplayed his cameo.

"I haven't seen it yet! I just know the scene I did, I did with Maisie [Williams], and it's decent. I like it," Sheeran told Entertainment Tonight. "Nothing exciting happens in this scene, we just have a conversation and that's kind of it."

