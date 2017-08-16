'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: Littlefinger to Cause Tension Between Sansa and Arya

Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) has given Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) reason to doubt her sister, Sansa (Sophie Turner).

Facebook/GameofThrones Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) will cause a wedge between Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sansa (Sophie Turner).

Previously on "Game of Thrones" season 7 episode 5, titled "Eastwatch," Littlefinger led Arya to find the scroll that Sansa was forced to write to her brother Robb Stark (Richard Madden) when King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) died in season 1.

On the scroll, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) forced Sansa to tell Robb that their father "has been charged with treason" for conspiring against her "beloved Joffrey and tried to steal his throne," Vanity Fair noted.

Sansa also told Robb to "swear fealty to King Joffrey and prevent any strife" between their houses, as Cersei instructed her to.

However, Robb and Maester Luwin (Donald Sumpter) saw through Sansa's handwriting and began their rebellion against the Lannisters, which is something that Arya doesn't know.

According to showrunner D.B. Weiss in Inside the Episode of "Eastwatch," Littlefinger wants to create a wedge between Sansa and Arya with the use of this scroll.

"He's looking for a way to prevent this sister bond from developing further because the tighter they are, the more definitively he is caught on the outside of it," Weiss explained.

The showrunner added that Littlefinger is counting on Sansa to come to him once Arya turns on her.

Meanwhile, it appears that Littlefinger's plan will work because of the tension that will be seen between Arya and Sansa on the next episode of "Game of Thrones," titled "Death is the Enemy."

As seen in the episode 6 promo, Arya confronts Sansa, saying, "You're scared, aren't you? What are you scared of?"

Aside from sibling tensions rising, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and his army will be unprepared to face the army of the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) who has arrived at Eastwatch.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.