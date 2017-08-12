'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: Littlefinger to Die?

"Game of Thrones" season 7 ramped up the action with episode 4, "The Spoils of War," featuring the first official use of Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) dragons in her invasion of Westeros. Given the time frame the series is currently working with, fans should expect a battle with the White Walkers soon.

That "soon" will likely be in the next episode despite Jon Snow (Kit Harington) still on Dragonstone mining dragonglass. However, while episode 5 titled "Eastwatch" is already panned out, the last two episodes will have a few surprises in store for everyone's favorite schemer.

Littlefinger a.k.a. Lord Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen) is expected to meet his end this season following Bran Stark's (Isaac Hempstead Wright) "Chaos is a Ladder" dialogue with him.

After all, that quote was uttered by the same man back in "Game of Thrones" season 3. However, whatever else that was happening during Littlefinger's speech can only be described as foreboding. In that scene, a brief shot in Joffrey Baratheon's (Jack Gleeson) bedroom showed a dead Ros (Esme Bianco). Ros was killed on account of her treachery, something Littlefinger is doing right now.

What he doesn't understand is that Bran knows what he has done with Ned Stark's (Sean Bean) betrayal and what he wants to do — which is to betray the Starks. Bran is already on to him, which is probably why he gave the dagger he received to Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), who he knows is a master assassin.

According to one theory, Littlefinger will try to play Arya and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) against each other using the latter's letter to Robb Stark (Richard Madden) when she was still a hostage of the Lannisters. However, Sansa will see through this with the help of Bran and will dispatch Littlefinger — with Arya as executioner.

However, before they take him out, they also need to reveal his treachery to the Lords of the Vale to ensure their continued loyalty to House Stark. The most likely case is that Bran reveals Littlefinger's part in the death of Jon Arryn (John Standing). Simply put, poetic justice is coming to Littlefinger tenfold.

With only three episodes to go, expect the series to wrap up all affairs regarding the Iron Throne in preparation for the Great War with the White Walkers. There's no doubt a number of main characters will die before the season ends, the only exception being Jon. To quote Sandor Clegane (Rory McCann), "We all bloody die, except this one here."

