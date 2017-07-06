'Game Of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: Littlefinger to Die in Upcoming Season?

Facebook/GameOfThrones A promo image of "Game of Thrones" Season 7, indicating its premiere date on July 16, as a cover photo on the HBO epic series' official Facebook page.

Characters dying left and right is just par for the course in "Game of Thrones," and a few clues here and there could add up to the imminent demise of Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen), better known as Littlefinger.

Almost every other player in "Game of Thrones" is in danger of being killed off in the unpredictable War of the Seven Kingdoms, and few are keenly aware of the fact more than Petyr Baelish. His knack for self-preservation is almost equaled by his loyalty to his own interests, but his time could be running out soon as season 7 of the fantasy epic drama continues later this month.

A leaked spoiler for "Game of Thrones" season 7 comes from Watchers on The Wall, as relayed by Metro. It hints at an ultimate confrontation between Littlefinger and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).

In the leaked plot, Littlefinger makes the biggest mistake of his life — threatening Sansa (Sophie Turner) with a letter she wrote while still in the keeping of the Lannisters. The shrewd schemer that he is, Baelish will be counting on his revelation to set the surviving Starks against each other.

When his plan backfires, as exposed with Bran's (Isaac Hampstead-Wright) help, Arya herself will bring on the end of the schemes of the Littlefinger. How will Arya Stark dispatch the devious Baelish? Fans can find out as "Game of Thrones" resumes in two weeks.

It won't be the last of the names that Arya will scratch off her list, however. With her new ability to take on the form of another person, Arya now goes after the rest of the Frey clan members.

Fans will recall her dramatic scene with Walder Frey (David Bradley) last season — an encounter that the patriarch of House Frey did not survive. According to the plot spoiler, Arya sends out the women from the room, wearing Lord Frey's face.

After a toast with the rest of the men of House Frey, Arya's poisoned wine will wipe out the leaders of the clan that has betrayed her family.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is set to premiere on Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.