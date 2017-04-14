'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: New Guests, Returning Characters and a Big Theory

HBO's critically acclaimed original series "Game of Thrones" arrives very soon, much to the delight of its avid fans. While everyone has been blabbering about winter coming, there are even more personalities and prophecies coming in the seventh season.

For starters, the series has been well-known to bring in fresh blood every once in a while, and this coming season is no exception. Comic Book has learned that Ed Sheeran is going to be appearing in the renowned show, and he has this to say.

"I do know which role I am going to play. I don't die in it, I don't die," Sheeran says. For those who know the show, not seeing anyone die is a huge breakthrough. He justifies this because it will only be a cameo role for about five minutes or so.

While the next actor is no stranger to the fray, he is definitely a welcome character. Fansided reports that Mark Gatiss is going to reprise his role as the Iron Bank representative Tycho Nestoris when season 7 airs.

"I've done four episodes now and there's two more they think," Gatiss says. "It's a huge saga and I don't know and I rather like that. But I've had a lovely time."

Perhaps the biggest news of them all, or a theory rather, is how Jon Snow (Kit Harington) may be the prophesized Promised Prince. When Huffington Post caught up with him, he simply answered the way Jon Snow would — with dismissal.

"I think Jon would hate the term 'The Prince That Was Promised,'" Harington said. "If someone turned to him and said, 'You're The Prince That Was Promised,' he just wouldn't pay much attention. That's what I love about him, so I don't really care about it either."

"Game of Thrones" season 7 faces winter on July 16 on HBO.