'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: New Photos of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen's First Meeting Revealed

Jon (Kit Harrington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) will finally meet on the next episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7.

Many fans are now looking forward to the third episode of "Game of Thrones" as it will feature the anticipated confrontation between two of the strongest characters in the series.

Titled "The Queen's Justice," the episode will see Jon head to Dragonstone after Daenerys called him to come see her and "bend the knee."

New photos of their first meeting have emerged and there appears to be tension between the two characters. While none of the photos show them together, the episode could feature several one-on-one meetings. In one picture, Jon and Davos (Liam Cunningham) are seen arriving at the Dragonstone beach. The duo also appears in what looks like Daenerys' audience chamber.

Unfortunately, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) left out a major detail in the letter he sent Jon when he was inviting him over to Dragonstone. He did not mention the part about kneeling, which is expected to cause tension between Daenerys and Jon once they meet.

Reports speculated that Tyrion might have intentionally dropped the "bend the knee" part from Daenerys' orders because he knew Jon would not bow to any foreign queen. They are also looking for an alliance, and he is well aware that Jon would likely reject their invitation if he asked him to "bend the knee."

Tyrion might just be playing his cards to make sure they get Jon to personally meet them in Dragonstone.

The only downside to this is that Jon and Daenerys will be meeting each other on different terms. Jon will assume Daenerys wants an alliance, while the Mother of Dragons will believe the King in the North is willing to surrender his kingdom to her.

The seventh season of "Game of Thrones" airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.