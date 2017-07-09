'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers, News: First Three Episode Titles Released; Kit Harington Teases Relationship With Sansa

Facebook/GameofThrones 'Game of Thrones' season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.

With only a little over a week left of waiting, HBO has released the first three episode titles of the highly anticipated seventh season of "Game of Thrones."

The first episode is titled "Dragonstone," which refers to Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) ancestral home where the Dragonstone throne is found. The throne was featured in the trailer HBO released.

The second episode is titled "Stormborn," and the third is "The Queen's Justice." Short summaries of the episodes were also released, but they failed to provide anything concrete. The plot descriptions were kept vague, which does not come as a surprise since "Game of Thrones" is known for keeping story details tightly under wraps.

The upcoming season will see character reunions and first-time encounters. Daenerys has been away from Westeros for most of the show's first six seasons, so her return will surely be an exciting moment to look forward to.

One half of the Stark siblings finally reconciled in season 6, which only leaves Arya (Maisie Williams) and Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) not back in the North. And while Jon and Sansa are certainly happy to have each other again, the aftermath from the battle against Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) will only worsen their relationship.

"There is definite tension between them right from the first scene," Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, told Entertainment Weekly. "There are the same problems — she questions his decisions and command; he doesn't listen to her. But as far as where that goes or takes them or how dark it can get, we'll see. It gets past sibling squabbling, it gets into two people power struggling."

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa, previously revealed as much when talking about her character's relationship with Jon. Sansa does not feel like she is getting the credit she deserves, especially since she was the one who called for help when all was about to be lost during the epic battle. And Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) will only make things worse for them.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 will premiere on Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.