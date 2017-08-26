'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers, Plot News: Will Cersei Help Daenerys and Jon Fight the White Walkers?

HBO has suffered a number of hacks recently. A few episodes of the penultimate season of "Game of Thrones" as well as their plot outlines have been leaked online. More recently, hackers have uncovered the details of the season 7 finale.

Facebook/GameofThrones Who takes the Iron Throne in "Game of Thrones" season 7?

A group of hackers, which go by the name of Mr. Smith, sent The Independent the detailed overview of episode 7. Although the publication kept mum about the final episode, they believe that the latest leak is accurate in terms of narrative and plot points. The dialogue, however, might have undergone a few changes.

The same content supposedly exclusive for internal use was posted on Reddit's Game of Thrones spoiler thread.

The hacker emailed the script to a Reddit user by the name of u/Teamkhaleesi. He also explained how he got hold of the information. He said, "The hacker put up his email on his website, so I emailed him back then now he sent me a complete overview of episode 7."

Similar to what was shown in the trailer for the episode, the script reveals Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) leading the Unsullied and the Dothraki to King's Landing.

Khaleesi (Emilia Clarke) and her army, now including Jon (Kit Harington) and Davos (Liam Cunningham), will make their way to the dragonpit, where they will face one of their enemies Cersei (Lena Headey). The Hound (Rory McCann) will set free their proof of the undead and the white walkers.

Cersei, in disbelief, agrees to send her men up North to help them fight against their true enemy. But what appears to be a truce is yet another ploy to secure the kingdom.

Back in Winterfell, Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) continues to stir trouble between the Stark sisters. He convinces Sansa (Sophie Turner) that Arya (Maisie Williams) wants her dead so she could become the Lady of Wintefell. Sansa, with her all her might, will defend the North and her family from all who seeks to harm them.

Someone will be executed. Will it be Arya? Or will Sansa finally see Lord Baelish for the man that he is?

The final episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7 airs on Sunday, Aug. 27, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.