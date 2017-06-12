'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers, Rumors: Will Jon Snow Become a Dragon Rider?

There is a theory that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) will become a dragon rider in "Game of Thrones" season 7.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.

In the upcoming season's trailer, released a couple of weeks ago, there is a scene wherein Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) is seen walking toward the edge of a cliff, which is presumed to be at Dragonstone. He then sports a bewildered look on his face as Daenery Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) three airplane-sized dragons fly up in the air. Considering that this is not Tyrion's first time seeing the dragons, and that it was his idea to release them in the previous season, it has led to speculations about Jon.

According to YouTuber The Last Harpy's theory, what Tyrion is really looking at is Jon riding one of the dragons. This stems from a behind-the-scenes video released earlier, which shows Jon standing on the edge of the same cliff, but in a separate shot.

Since Jon is part Stark and part Targaryen, it is said that he will also have a special connection with the dragons, just like his blood-relative Daenerys does. This works the same way as the Stark children have unique bonds with their direwolves. Although Jon already has Ghost, he may also have another link through his Targaryen blood.

All these, however, are just theories, so fans are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the "Game of Thrones" season 7 finale, which will air on Aug. 27, will run for 81 minutes long. This feature-length episode will be the longest one in the series to date. The season premiere is also said to be an extended episode, at 59 minutes, as well as the second episode.

Although there will only be seven episodes, the run time roughly equates to eight episodes.

Speaking to Deadline, cinematographer Robert McLachlan teased that the upcoming season is going to be "fantastic."

Moreover, he said: "Before, we'd have one or two showstopping, major episodes per season. This season, probably at least half of them are whoppers. They're not going to disappoint."

