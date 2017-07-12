'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: Sansa Should Rule Winterfell According to Sophie Turner

In an interview, the cast of "Game of Thrones" season 7 spilled some details about their characters. Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, shares her thoughts on who should rule the Iron Throne. What does the actress have to say?

Facebook/gameofthrones Aidan Gillen as Petyr Baelish and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in a promotional photo for season 7 of "Game of Thrones"

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Starks of Winterfell were all asked about who they thought should sit on the Iron Throne among the siblings. Kit Harrington (Jon Snow), Isaac Hempstead-Wright (Bran Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) all shared who they thought should rule. However, among the actors, one thinks their character is not really interested in winning the "Game of Thrones."

"I think the Stark that should rule Winterfell is Sansa because she deserves it and she's a natural born leader," said Turner when asked who among the Stark kids should rule the North, "I don't think she really wants the Iron Throne at all. Winterfell is just perfect for her." The actress also shared that among Ned's children, Jon Snow should sit on the Iron Throne. Turner explained, "He's kind of got the whole package and has a great team around him. I think he'd be quite a good king."

Screenrant suggests that the answer from the actress is interesting, especially how things are going on between Jon and Sansa in the story. Turner has previously hinted that there is tension between them, especially after her character defeated Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) and had a taste of power. Maybe Sansa will become the Queen of the North? So far, fans will have to wait for "Game of Thrones" season 7.

In contrast to her answer, Harrington thinks Sansa should take the Iron Throne. While his youngest sister, Arya, should rule Winterfell. The actor also added that he wants Jon to return to The Wall. After the coming season, who among the Starks will come out victorious? Fans of the show will just have to tune in.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 premiers on July 16 on HBO.