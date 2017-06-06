'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: Set Visit Reveals Big Scenes for Daenerys and the Starks

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is just a little over a month away from its premiere and the fans are roaring like dragons. People are finally going to see what happens next to their favorite characters. Although the show is still far from telling who win the Iron Throne, reports have revealed upcoming scenes that viewers can expect in season 7.

Facebook/gameofthrones Aidan Gillen as Petyr Baelish and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in a promotional photo for season 7 of "Game of Thrones."

During the filming of "Game of Thrones" season 7 last October 2016, The Toronto Sun went down to Belfast, Northern Island and took a good look at all the action that was happening on the set. HBO's hit show is definitely packing a lot, according to the publication. The set was full of armors, new clothes and other props in top quality that basically showed that the show is getting serious. The penultimate season of "Game of Thrones" is sure to deliver all the action.

Besides reporting on the amazing set and how everything looked polished, the publication also talked about two scenes they saw being filmed. The first scene was of Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) team, discussing the best way to take King's Landing. The Mother of Dragons was seen in discussion with Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan), Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Olena Tyrell (Diana Rigg). Not much was said about the scene other than it was being shot again and again to try different angles. But viewers will surely love to hear them communicate with each other in the show.

Another scene reported by the publication was a shoot at Winterfell's banquet hall featuring Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie), Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham), Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) and Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) as they talked about the White Walkers. Jon was discussing to them the importance of Dragonglass and insisting that they mine these rare stones to make weapons. According to the report, this scene will air on the first episode.

Looks like two teams are gearing up their armies for the incoming winter. Who will survive and win the Iron Throne? There is still no clear answer to this question especially now that "Game of Thrones" season 8 is said to come out in 2019.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 is scheduled to premiere on July 16 on HBO.