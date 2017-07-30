'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: Sophie Turner Hints Sibling Rivalry Between Sansa and Jon

Facebook/GameOfThrones Featured in the image are Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish (Aidan Gillen).

A lot of the show's fans were excited and happy to see Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) reunited by the end of the sixth season, considering that the Stark siblings have been separated for several seasons.

However, their sibling rivalry has become evident in the first two episodes of "Game of Thrones" season 7, as they debate over political matters and the coming war.

Turner recently talked to Entertainment Weekly about her character's relationship with Harington's, explaining that Sansa is only trying to make her "half brother" listen to her when it comes to decision making.

"I think the sibling rivalry stems from childhood," the actress told the entertainment outlet at San Diego Comic-Con. "The reality is Jon is the military man, and the sexism exists where he believes that [a man should be in charge]. And in reality, Sansa is a really wonderful politician, and he doesn't recognize it enough to appreciate it," she went on to say.

She also said that getting along is going to be difficult for them as Sansa is not that knowledgeable military-wise and because she is constantly trying to interfere with Jon's decisions. On the other hand, Jon is trying to be more of a politician, which he also is not that knowledgeable about, compared to Sansa.

With all these said, it looks like the Stark siblings will not be able to reconcile their differences anytime soon. According to Express UK, there is even a theory that one of them is going to die in the hands of the other.

In other news, the third episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7 airs this Sunday, and fans are finally getting to see the much-awaited meeting between the Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon, the King in the North. A reunion between siblings Arya (Maisie Williams) and Sansa is also being anticipated.

While this is good news for many of the show's fans, a report by The Independent suggests that there is a big possibility that Greyworm will die in a battle for Casterly Rock.