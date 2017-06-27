'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: Stark Siblings to Reunite

A grand reunion of the Stark children is happening in the upcoming season of HBO's fantasy epic series, "Game of Thrones."

Facebook/GameofThrones"Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO.

Fans of the show are reeling over the recent revelation regarding the new installment that came courtesy of Ellie Kendrick. The actress, who plays Meera Reed on the show, shared in a recent interview with The Telegraph that she was looking forward to the reunion ofBran (Isaac Hempstead Wright), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). The Stark offspring have yet to be shown in one scene since season 1. Kendrick also said that if there was someone she saw sitting on the Iron Throne, it was going to be one of the four.

According to Kendrick, the GoT bosses are making sure that the rest of the script in the new season will be kept a secret. In fact, she said she only got to see her scenes. HBO has not even released copies of the show's season 7 for the critics to review in its bid to avoid any spoilers on the upcoming storyline.

"Normally you get the sides [the portion of the script that they're currently shooting] at the beginning of the day. But on Game of Thrones hardly anyone is allowed the pages and even then you have to sign an agreement before they give them to you and you have to hand them back at the end of the day," Kendrick told The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, Marie Claire noted that season 7 will be about the rise of the White Walkers. The latest promo photos reportedly hints of the imminent threat that Westeros will face soon. The White Walkers are said to be ready to take over while the rest of the characters are concerned with their own future. Most of the excitement seems to be on Jon Snow's steady journey to unlocking his parentage. Cersei (Lena Headey), on the other hand, looks unstoppable in her bid to destroy everything in King's Landing.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 will air on July 16 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.