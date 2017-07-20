'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: What Does The Hound's Vision Mean?

The "Game of Thrones" season 7 premiere wasted no time in teasing everyone about what will come later in the season. From the formation of alliances to the discovery of vital information, episode 1 went to work prepping up the next few episodes of the season.

Facebook/GameOfThrones A promotional image for "Game of Thrones" season 7.

But while most of the hints were subtle, one was literally laid out in the open flame by none other than The Hound. While the events in Sandor Clegane's (Rory McCann) vision were already teased in the trailers, exactly how it happened remained a mystery.

That is until he revealed it like a half-burned narrator:

"Ice, a wall of ice. The Wall. It's where the Wall meets the sea. There's a castle there. There's a mountain, looks like an arrowhead. The dead are marching past, thousands of them."

Anyone who has been following "Game of Thrones" for a while knows that the castle is none other than Eastwatch-by-the-Sea. The castle could be the location of the battle depicted in the trailers where Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) and the Brotherhood fight the White Walkers along with Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

But how will the army of the dead cross the Wall when the only known passage through it is in Castle Black? And the only place where there are gaps is in the Frostfangs, on the opposite side of the Wall from Eastwatch.

This is where a line that was reportedly dropped from the scene comes in. The deleted line says that "the waves were frozen" which could be the key to the Night King bypassing the Wall entirely.

If the Night King is capable of such a feat, then there is nothing that can stop the army of the dead from invading Westeros. The Wall will not serve its purpose and the White Walkers will wreak havoc throughout the North.

While the episode's director, Jeremy Podeswa, has denied that they deliberately dropped a line from the Hound's vision, the production's credibility is negligible. After all, they repeatedly insisted that Jon was dead which was later proven false.

Nevertheless, if this is the case, then Jon's decision to fortify both Last Hearth and Karhold in the episode holds more meaning than him simply being an honorable man. The Wall will fall and Westeros will be plunged into another Long Night.

Will those vying for the Iron Throne unite to fend off the White Walker threat or will their squabbles doom Westeros?

Catch "Game of Thrones" season 7 every Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT only on HBO.