'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: White Walkers and Undead Army Head to Eastwatch

The upcoming episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7 will see Jon Snow (Kit Harington) preparing for the arrival of the White Walkers, who are on their way to Eastwatch-by-the-Sea.

A teaser trailer for the new episode, aptly titled "Eastwatch," opened with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) standing with her dragon in front of soldiers as she convinces them to join her side. Fresh from battle from the last episode, Dany gives them a proposition.

"I'm not here to murder," she tells the armed men. "Bend the knee and join me. Or refuse... and die."

It is clear that Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) does not approve of Dany's new strategy. After all, he was the one who tried to stop her from charging against the Lannisters with her dragon in the previous episode. It seems that Varys (Conleth Hill) agrees with Tyrion, though. Dany's advisers are concerned, and Varys tells Tyrion to "find a way to make her listen."

Meanwhile, at King's Landing, Cersei (Lena Headey) is determined to do everything she can to keep the Iron Throne and kill her enemies. She tells Qyburn (Anton Lesser) that she intends to take down all those who obstruct her path.

Finally, it looks like Jon will either reunite with Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) at long last or receive a message from him about the White Walkers.

"Bran saw the Night King and his army marching towards Eastwatch," Jon tells Dany, Varys and Davos (Liam Cunningham). It looks like the men of Eastwatch, including Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) have to be ready.

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "The Spoils of War."

Arya (Maisie Williams) finally arrived at Winterfell and reunited with her siblings. Bran, who received Littlefinger's (Aidan Gillen) dagger, gave the weapon to Arya, who then used it to tie up a match against Brienne (Gwendoline Christie). Needless to say, Brienne was impressed with the young Stark.

Dany, on the other hand, was upset that she was losing the war. And against Tyrion and Jon's advice, she took Drogon with her and fled to the Reach, where the Lannisters were looting their newly claimed territory. And while the Lannister and Tarly armies tried their best, they were no match for the fire-breathing creature.

Bronn (Jerome Flynn), however, was able to shoot down the dragon with Qyburn's giant arrow/spear but the hit was not fatal. Drogon came crashing down with his injury. As Dany attempted to remove the arrow/spear from her son, Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) saw an opportunity and charged at her with a weapon. At the last minute, though, Drogon saw him and attacked with fire. Thankfully, Jaime was saved by an unknown person, who tackled him into a lake. Weighed down by his metal armor and hand, Jaime sank down and the screen cut to black.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.