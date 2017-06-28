'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: Will This Beloved Character Return as a White Walker?

Hold the door — Sophie Turner is about to drop some major "Game of Thrones" season 7 spoilers. In a recent interview, Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the series, addressed the possibility of the return of the one of the most wel­l-loved characters on the show.

When asked about Hodor's return, Turner said that "anything can happen." "I'd love to have [actor] Kristian [Nairn] back, but Hodor as a white Walker might be slightly terrifying," the actress teased, as quoted by Express.

In "Game of Thrones" season 6, Hodor sacrificed his life to help Bran escape from the White Walkers by holding the door that kept the horde inside the cave. Although how he died wasn't exactly revealed, it was evident in that scene that Hodor would only hold the door long enough to give Bran a head start from the White Walkers and that they would soon rip him apart.

Speaking to The Observer, director Jack Bender said the original plan for Hodor's death was much more horrific than what was portrayed in the episode.

"What the dead would be doing to Hodor would be ripping his clothes off once they got through that door. They would be ripping his flesh off. If the dead can go through wood, they're going to be tearing Hodor apart," Bender said.

He added that he discussed Hodor's death with showrunners Dave Benioff and Dan Weiss, and that he didn't want to let the horror of Hodor's killing "overwhelm the emotion of losing that character."

Meanwhile, Turner also revealed that Sansa's relationship with her half-brother, Jon Snow (Kit Harington), will change quite a bit as she becomes more uneasy living in his shadow.

The actress revealed that although Sansa has this newfound power, it isn't quite as much as Jon's, who's been proclaimed as the King of the North.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 will premiere on July 16 on HBO.