'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: Will Tyrion and Ellaria Sand's Feud Ruin Daenerys' Plan?

"Game of Thrones" season 7 has finally aired. Although things are only just heating up, the first episode already gave hints as to what's to come in the seventh season.

HBO/GameofThrones Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) will receive nothing from the other armies in "Game of Thrones" season 7.

From what transpired in the first episode, there are already a lot of things the fans are looking forward to, as HBO released yet another batch of teaser shots for the premiere of the next episode, titled "Stormborn."

Time reported that the upcoming episode's description read, "Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) receives an unexpected visitor. Jon (Kit Harington) faces a revolt. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) plans the conquest of Westeros."

In one of the photos released by HBO, Jon Snow and Littlefinger are seen under the crypts of Winterfell, having a confrontation. In the previous teaser video, Jon seemed to be fed up with Littlefinger, which led him to shove Littlefinger up on the wall. The scene is quite similar to what happened between Ned Stark and Littlefinger in season 1 of the show.

Moreover, Daenerys has finally arrived in Westeros. In another photo, joining her team at the Chamber of the Painted Table at Dragonstone is Ellaria Sand and the Greyjoys. Since this is the first time Tyrion and Ellaria would meet since season 4, a possible rift between the two characters might arise as Ellaria's lover, Oberyn Martell, died fighting as Tyrion's champion in a trial by combat against The Mountain.

Although Tyrion did not ask Oberyn to fight for him, Ellaria seems to be the sort of character who is unreasonable. On the other hand, Ellaria murdered Princess Myrcella. It is been known in the previous seasons that Tyrion has a loving relationship with her niece, Vanity Fair reported.

If this friction turns into fire, it will not bode well for Team Daenerys.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Jon and Daenerys might come face-to-face soon, all thanks to Samwell Tarly's discovery about the Dragonglass. It seems that this obsidian black material is just lying underneath Dragonstone.

Fans can catch the Game of Thrones season 7 episode 2 on July 23, Sunday, on HBO.