'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Start Time, Live Stream: Where to Watch Premiere?

The premiere of "Game of Thrones" season 7 is fast approaching. The long wait is nearly over, and fans can soon reunite with their favorite characters in what is expected to be the show's biggest season yet. There is one question many have been asking. Where and how can they watch "Game of Thrones" season 7 online?

Sloan/HBO Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in "Game of Thrones."

Viewers in the United States can watch the show on HBO Now, HBO's online streaming service. HBO Now subscribers can watch "Game of Thrones" season 7 episode the same time as the television broadcast.

First time "GOT" viewers can also catch up and watch episodes from the past six seasons, all of which are available on HBO Now. New subscribers to HBO Now get a free 30-day trial. The succeeding monthly subscription is worth $14.99.

In the United Kingdom, "Game of Thrones" season 7 is broadcasted on Sky Atlantic. The first broadcast is at 2 a.m. UK time, which is simultaneous to the HBO premiere in the US. The encore broadcast is at 9 p.m. UK time.

Those who prefer online streaming can sign up on NowTV and Sky Go. First-time subscribers to NowTV are entitled to a 14-day free trial upon signing up. Users will only be billed £6.99 in the succeeding months.

Meanwhile, HBO is heavily promoting "Game of Thrones" season 7 with various marketing stunts launched worldwide. In London, The Night King and a band of White Walkers were spotted roaming the streets to promote the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they were spotted in different tourist attractions such as Oxford Circus, The Tower of London, Tower Bridge and Buckingham Palace.

In Italy, Sky Italia has opened a TV channel exclusively dedicated to "Game of Thrones". Before the premiere of the seventh season, Sky Atlantic Game of Thrones HD channel will broadcast back to back episodes from season 1 to seasn 6.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres on July 16 on HBO.