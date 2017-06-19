'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Update: Jon Snow's True Name Possibly Revealed

HBO gave the fans of the much-loved TV series "Game of Thrones" quite the treat during the finale of its sixth season last year. During the final episode, the show revealed what fans had long been speculating: Jon Snow's true parentage. It was revealed that Jon Snow is in fact the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen and not Ned's bastard son.

Facebook/GameOfThronesA promotional image of Jon Snow (played by Kit Harington) for the seventh season of "Game of Thrones."

This revelation happened when Bran, through the use of his time-travelling abilities, traveled to the Tower of Joy and there, he bore witness to Jon's birth. But what continues to be a mystery is what Jon Snow's real name really is. Those who have been religiously following "Game of Thrones" would know that the surname "Snow" is given only to the bastard sons of the North. Since Bran was there during Jon's birth, then it is likely that he knows what Lyanna had whispered to Ned before she drew her final breath.

Now, it seems that Jon's true name may not be a mystery anymore owing to a Reddit post that is now going viral containing what seems to be Jon's real name. Redditor theshivsharma shared a screenshot of what is believed to be a page from Empire magazine containing an interview with Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), who revealed Jon's possile real name: Jaehaerys Targaryen.

If the article of Empire magazine is true then it is a further confirmation of Jon's paternal lineage and also gives more evidence for the long-running theory that he is "The Prince That Was Promised."

Jon's true identity can definitely change the whole story. Unfortunately, neither HBO nor George R.R. Martin has confirmed the authenticity of this news. This just means that the fans would have to wait for the season 7 of "Game of Thrones" to air this coming July 16.