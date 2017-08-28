'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Air Date, Spoilers: Has Script Leaked? Everything to Know About Final Installment

The eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones" will begin filming in Ireland this fall. Ahead of the production, however, several fan sites are already sharing what looks like the scripts for season 8. Are these materials real or fake, though?

Facebook/GameOfThrones The cast of "Game of Thrones" will be back in Ireland to film season 8.

The "Game of Thrones" season 8 script leak reportedly originated from the discussion site 4chan and has since been distributed on Reddit, Tumblr and Facebook. No one can confirm the authenticity of the script leak but the stars of "Game of Thrones" aren't supposed to get their hands on their copies until a few weeks before work begins.

Among the details in the leak include Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) finally meeting face-to-face and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) wondering about Bran's (Isaac Hempstead Wright) indifference. Bran and Samwell (John Bradley-West) will also supposedly disclose Jon's real parentage to him and he will not believe he is a Targaryen.

"Game of Thrones" star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who portrays Jaime Lannister, confirmed that the cast will be back on the set this October. He had yet to read the script for the new season at the time of his interview.

"You get the scripts a month before we start shooting, or six weeks, and then you know what's going to happen that season," he told Collider earlier this month.

"Game of Thrones" season 8 will consist of six episodes only, compared to the average 10 episodes per season. The length of each episode in the final run, however, might go over 80 minutes or similar to feature films.

HBO can't confirm when "Game of Thrones" season 8 will premiere but the studio's president of programming, Casey Bloys, warned fans that the wait could be long. The new season might not air until late 2018 or early 2019.

Meanwhile, the finale of "Game of Thrones" season 7 aired on HBO last Sunday, Aug. 27.