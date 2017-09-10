'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Cast News, Spoilers: Jaime Heading North to Find Jon Snow

REUTERS/Phil McCarten Nikolaj Coster-Waldau reveals what lies ahead for Jaime Lannister.

The season 7 finale of "Game of Thrones" saw a lot of story and character development take place, particularly for Jaime Lannister, who decided to leave King's Landing and his sister/lover.

The last straw for Jaime came when he found out that Cersei (Lena Headey) had no intention of fighting alongside Jon (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) against the Army of the Dead. She told Jaime of her true plan: to let them kill each other before facing whoever comes out of the battle alive.

It was clear that Jaime was disgusted by his sister going back on her word after she promised to offer her armies. After a death threat from Cersei, Jaime left on his horse--his next destination unknown.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau recently spoke to Esquire and revealed where he thinks his character is going. And if he is right, then Jon and Dany can count on another powerful ally.

"I do think he's heading north, unless he's tricking us all and goes south and just says, 'I'm getting the h*** out of here,'" he said.

He also explained how Jaime's decision to finally leave came about. He knows there is a larger threat coming, and he thinks it is wise to call a momentary truce in order to fight the dead.

"He truly believes that we all have to fight this thing. This is humanity at stake. We'll either have living or dead conquering the world," Coster-Waldau said. "You see him covering up his gold hand, and he knows he has to get to some sort of commander—whether it be Jon Snow or someone else in charge."

While season 8 plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, fans can be sure that one familiar face will not be coming back. Ed Sheeran, who made a cameo appearance in season 7, has revealed that he will not be returning to Westeros.

"No one wants to see me come back," Sheeran told MTV.

"Game of Thrones" season 8 will begin production in October.