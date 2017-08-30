'Game of Thrones' Season 8 News: HBO Drama Might Not Return Until 2019; Kit Harington Hints at More Deaths

(Photo: Facebook/GameOfThrones) A promotional image for "Game of Thrones" season 7.

HBO has recently set a production date for "Game of Thrones" season 8, which might push the premiere later than expected.

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime in the hit series, told Collider that the final season will begin production in October of this year. Considering the show's filming schedule in the past, there is a possibility that season 8 will debut as early as summer 2018 or as late as spring 2019. TIME points out that it all boils down to how computer-generated imagery (CGI) intensive and long each episode will be.

Many fans noticed that season 7 became too easy to predict and multiple fan theories somehow matched the events in the show. How the series will move forward remains to be seen, but there are speculations that the next installment will explore the fallout from Jon (Kit Harington) and Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) steamy hookup in the last episode.

Jon's true identity was finally revealed at the end of season 7. Their romantic tryst was tainted by the fact that they are actually related. It could also cause a conflict between him and Daenerys, who believes she is the rightful queen to the Iron Throne.

Speaking with Deadline, Harington teased that season 8 will take viewers to the old "Game of Thrones." The actor shared that everyone will be in danger, given how things wrapped up in season 7.

"With so few characters left, they (the viewers) should get used to and get ready for next year is 'Thrones' returning to form and killing its main characters quickly," he stated. "They're going to go, and they're going to go fast, and I think that the payoff of our characters not being in great peril this year will be that, next year, it's going to be a bloodbath."

HBO has yet to announce an official premiere date for "Game of Thrones" season 8.