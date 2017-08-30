'Game of Thrones' Season 8 News: HBO Releases Behind-the-Scenes Documentary; When Will Series Return?

(Photo: Facebook/GameOfThrones) A promotional image for "Game of Thrones" season 7.

The wait for "Game of Thrones" season 8 might be shorter than what fans initially expected.

From seasons 1 through 6, the hit HBO drama often debuted around March to April. However, this year's season 7 was pushed back to a later date and premiered in July instead. Fans had to wait a bit longer for the latest season, but recent reports note that it might not be so bad when the final installment airs.

Production for season 7 was only held off due to the required wintery conditions for most scenes. Since this is no longer the case, there are speculations that a similar gap to season 6 can be expected for season 8, which begins filming in October. This means fans can expect a return date that falls in July 2018.

HBO has yet to announce a specific timeline for the season 8 production. Casey Bloys, HBO's programming boss, recently explained why he thinks the wait for the final season should not be a big deal anymore.

"Our production people are trying to figure out a timeline for the shoot and how much time the special effects take," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "The shooting is complicated enough — on different continents, with all the technical aspects — and the special effects are a whole other production period that we're trying to figure out. That is a big factor in all of this."

To fill the void left by "Game of Thrones," HBO is launching a documentary behind-the-scene series called "The Game Revealed." The seven-part series includes special footages, as well as interviews with the cast and crew. Episode 1 is already available on HBO Now, HBO Go, HBO On Demand and affiliate portals. Fans can also stream the series via Facebook and YouTube for free.

The eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones" is expected to premiere as early as summer 2018 or as late as spring 2019 on HBO.