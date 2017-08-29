'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Plot News, Air Date: More Action, Same Fast Pace in Store

Facebook/GameOfThrones 'Game of Thrones' season 7 recently ended.

"Game of Thrones" recently concluded its seventh and penultimate season. With only one season left, fans are anxiously wondering how it will all end and who will sit on the Iron Throne.

While nothing concrete is known about the eighth and final season, it is safe to assume that it will open with the Army of the Dead making their way south of the Wall. The season 7 finale ended with the Night King and the reanimated Viserion breaking through the wall at Eastwatch.

Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) also revealed in the finale that she will not be helping defeat the dead after promising that she would. This repulsed Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), who took off on his horse.

With so much going on, Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow (or Aegon Targaryen, as revealed in the finale), believes that season 8 will "end with some serious fighting."

"You have to presume that that Army of the Dead is going to take a little while to get south, but we just don't know," Harington told Deadline. "So it's a hell of an ending because it's the thing that we've all been waiting for, they're now south of the Wall."

The season 7 finale also saw the death of Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) after trying to pit the Stark sisters against each other. Thankfully, Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya (Maisie Williams) saw through the conniving Baelish's plan. Fans of the Jon and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) pairing were also delighted when the two finally consummated their budding relationship while sailing back to the north.

Compared to earlier seasons, the seventh one was much faster in pace and each episode saw lot more action take place. This is apparently going to continue with season 8.

"I hope that instead of it being a slow roller coaster, I think that they'll have enjoyed the pace that it's picked up on, and then they'll now know what they're in for for the last one," Harington said.

As previously reported, production on season 8 will begin in October. An exact release period for the final season of "Game of Thrones" has yet to be revealed, though it is expected to bow in either 2018 or 2019.