'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Plot News: Jamie Lannister Actor Thinks Important Characters May Turn Into Wights Next Season

Facebook/GameOfThrones Featured in the image is Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister.

From being one of the most hated characters in "Game of Thrones," having pushed Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) out the tower window, turning him into a cripple back in season 1, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's Jaime Lannister now seems to be someone that the fans are rooting for.

In the finale episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7, Jaime finally realized how evil his sister/lover Cersei (Lena Headey) really is when she refused to help in the war against the White Walkers. He was last seen riding north, off to fight in the "Great War."

However, since there are indeed casualties in every war and considering the fact that the show's most important characters will be involved in the coming battle between the living and the dead, Coster-Waldau thinks there is a big possibility that some of the main characters will "turn" in the upcoming season. He does not want his character to be among those.

"The fear is that I would be turned into one of those undead. That would suck," he said during an interview with Esquire. "You know some of the main characters are going to get turned. There are going to be some blue-eyed main characters running around. And, god, I hope it's not me. That's three hours of make-up in the morning," the actor added.

Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) dragon Viserion has already fallen to the side of the undead. Who will be next?

Will it be the Mother of Dragons herself? Will it be the King in the North, Jon Snow (Kit Harington)? Or will it be the Hand of the Queen, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage)?

There are speculations that he might betray Daenerys in the upcoming season. Maybe turning into a wight would make that true.

Fans will find out when "Game of Thrones" returns to HBO for its eighth season.