'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Release Date News: 2018 or 2019 Premiere?; Showrunners Say They Aren't Sure Yet

"Game of Thrones" showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff revealed that they have not yet finalized the time frame for the release date of the eighth and final season of the show.

"Game of Thrones" is one of the most watched TV series of all-time and is based on the equally successful novel saga called "A Song of Ice and Fire" written by George R.R. Martin.

"Game of Thrones" first aired on HBO in the spring of 2011.

Entertainment Weekly recently interviewed Weiss and Benioff. At one point, they were asked about the chances of having the final season premiere in 2019 instead of next year.

Benioff said: "We honestly don't know yet. There's been a lot of back and forth about air dates. That's a long way off from being settled."

From the first season down to the penultimate installment, "Game of Thrones" airs a year after another. For the most part, it always premiered in spring until they had to delay filming season 7 which ultimately pushed back its release in summer.

However, in early June, some rumors were suggesting that the final season of "Game of Thrones" might skip a year and premiere in 2019.

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, HBO president of programming Casey Bloys dropped some hints about the possible major season 8 delay and said: "They have to write the episodes and figure out the production schedule. We'll have a better sense of that once they get further into the writing."

Meanwhile, back to the more recent interview with Weiss and Benioff, the showrunners revealed that they are already on track concerning the writing of "Game of Thrones" season 8.

At one point, Benioff said it was "nearly completed," but he immediately took a step back and teased, "Well, I shouldn't say 'nearly.'" Weiss agreed and added: "I wouldn't go that far. It's exciting but there's always pressure. You don't ever want to drop the ball."

"Game of Thrones" season 7 will soon premiere on Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.