'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Spoilers: Azor Ahai's Identity Finally Revealed

It's still a long wait before the "Game of Thrones" season 8 premiere but a few details about what will happen are already being revealed. This includes the true identity of Azor Ahai, the Prince that was Promised, who could prove pivotal in the Great War against the White Walkers.

The Legend of Azor Ahai is central to the religion of the Lord of Light, which while wasn't mentioned in the series as the Faith of the Seven or the Old Gods of the Forest, has been essential to the rise of several main characters. These include Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), and the deceased Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane).

His legend was made during the Long Night when White Walkers invaded Westeros. By forging the sword "Lightbringer" he defeated them, driving them back to the Northern regions for the next eight thousand years. However this came at a price, as to unleash the sword's true powers, he had to plunge it into the heart of his loving wife, Nissa Nissa. With the Long Night once again upon them, the prophecy that Azor Ahai will be reborn is much more important now more than ever.

There are currently two characters that best fit his/her identity. Jon Snow, and thanks to Missandei's (Nathalie Emmanuel) explanation, Daenerys Targaryen both whom have been prophesied as the Prince who was Promised by the Red Priests.

However, the recent revelation regarding Jon's parentage points to him being the Azor Ahai. From the books, Daenerys has a vision of Rhaegar (Wilf Scolding) after the birth of Aegon saying that he is "the prince that was promised" and "his is the song of ice and fire."

Obviously, Rhaegar is referring to his son by Elia Martell and not Jon Snow. However, given that the books and "Game of Thrones" are now on completely different paths, the revelation that Jon's true name is "Aegon" could potentially be used to fulfill Rhaegar's prophecy.

With Melisandre (Carice Van Houten) set to return next season, it is very likely that the true identity of Azor Ahai will be revealed. Otherwise, hyping up the sect of the Lord of Light would have been for naught. But while many might act all smug for knowing that Jon is indeed the Prince who was Promised, the tragic story of his rise does not bode well for him and for Daenerys.

"Game of Thrones" season 8 is expected to return next year.