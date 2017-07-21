'Game of Thrones' Showrunners' Next HBO Project Angers Viewers; Slavery Drama Gets Criticisms

"Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have already booked their next project on HBO. The network announced that the duo will be developing an alternative history drama where slavery prevailed after the Civil War.

Reuters/Robert Galbraith Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have a controversial show called "Confederate."

Called "Confederate," the show will follow a fictional timeline where the South won over the Union that allowed for slavery to continue. Benioff and Weiss originally wanted to do the story as a feature film instead of a TV show. They, however, decided that HBO remains the best platform for their story.

"There won't be dragons or White Walkers in this series, but we are creating a world," the "Game of Thrones" showrunners said of "Confederate."

Following HBO's announcement, however, the slavery drama is already getting criticisms online and the backlash has been instant.

The premise of "Confederate" has been compared to the Amazon series "Man in the High Castle," which tackled an alternative world where Hitler won World War II. But people on social media pointed out that unlike the other show, an alternative premise will not work for "Confederate," especially when America is still debating over civil rights even today.

"Are Confederate writers too rich to actually know the racial climate that they actually live in? Because this is so not a good idea," one netizen asked.

"How is HBO showing an 'alternate timeline' when the current prison system requires thousands of black people to work with no pay?" another Twitter user said.

"Y'all are good with dragons. Y'all are good with magic. When it comes to black people...no, I do not trust you," a fan of "Game of Thrones" remarked.

The uproar sparked as "Star Wars" actor John Boyega also called out the lack of black actors on "Game of Thrones."

Benioff and Weiss plan on working on their new series after the final season of "Game of Thrones" next year. But with the backlash, will HBO, Benioff and Weiss still proceed with "Confederate" or just abandon the project?