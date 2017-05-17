'Game of Thrones' spin-off news: Five spin-offs, not four, being conceptualized

"Game of Thrones" will have five spin-offs, not four as previously reported.

Facebook/gameofthronesAidan Gillen as Petyr Baelish and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in a promotional photo for season 7 of "Game of Thrones."

This has been announced by George R.R. Martin, the author of "A Song of Ice and Fire," the book series which serves as the source material of the television show. He clarifies this on his LiveJournal blog, saying, "We had four scripts in development when I arrived in LA last week, but by the time I left, we had five. We have added a fifth writer to the original four."

He refuses to name the fifth who came on board, although he divulges that the writer is male. However, as previously reported, four of the five writers are Carly Wray, Brian Helgeland, Max Borenstein, and Jane Goldman. Martin also shares on the blog that he is actively working with all of them, with some of them visiting his Santa Fe home several times to discuss ideas.

He also explains that all four are prequels, which means these are not spin-offs in the traditional sense. He writes, "Every one of the concepts under discussion is a prequel, rather than a sequel. Some may not even be set on Westeros." He clarifies that the "Dunk and Egg" series, which many thought would be one of the five, is not included, despite the fact that Martin already has ready material for that, although he is not writing off the possibility that scripts may be produced later on, but only after he has finished writing the series itself.

He also indicates on his blog that none of the prequels will feature Robert's Rebellion. According to Martin, by the time the series ends, people will know about the pertinent details about this, so there is no need to write a new story about it.

He also clarifies that these five concepts are not guaranteed to be translated into shows, and he thinks it unlikely that all four will be picked up by the network. However, he guarantees that everyone involved in the project is dedicated to ensuring that these will match "Game of Thrones."

He confirms at the end of his blog that he is still working on "The Winds of Winter," the highly anticipated sixth novel of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" series.