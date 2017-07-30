'Game of Thrones' Spin-off Series News: Prequel to Premiere a Year After Season 8 Concludes

Facebook/GameOfThrones 'Game of Thrones' season 7 airs Sundays on HBO.

"Game of Thrones" is one of HBO's most successful series, so it comes as no surprise if the network wants to continue making related content. However, HBO programming president Casey Bloys recently revealed that a planned spin-off will not air until well after "Game of Thrones" concludes.

While at the Television Critics Association press tour, Bloys explained that a "Game of Thrones" spin-off will not hit the small screen until at least a year after the series ends. This is because they do not want to take any attention away from the eighth and final season of the fantasy drama.

"The No. 1 priority in all of this is the final season of Game of Thrones. I don't want to do anything with a spinoff or anything that detracts or distracts from that," Bloys said (via The Hollywood Reporter).

"That season will happen, and my guess is it would be at least a year before you saw anything else," he continued, explaining that a significant amount of time should be in between "Game of Thrones" season 8 and a new related series. "It's best to separate it and that's what we'll do."

HBO has already commissioned four writers to draft possible "Game of Thrones" spin-offs, which are going to be prequels, with author George R. R. Martin's help. Bloys revealed that he is intent on pushing forward with at least one of the spin-offs, though fans should not hold their breath on seeing existing characters from "Game of Thrones" in the prequel.

As for the final season of the critically acclaimed series, there will only be six episodes and it will premiere in 2018 or 2019. Their running times have yet to be confirmed, though it is expected that the episodes will be longer than average.

"I imagine they'll be longer but ... I'm not sure [how long]," Bloys said. "We haven't had that discussion yet because I don't know how long the episodes are going to be."