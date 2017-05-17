'Game of Thrones' Spin-Offs Latest Update, Plot News: George R.R. Martin Teases Fifth Project; Tackles Rumored Storylines

In a latest entry on his web journal, the creator of "Game of Thrones," George R.R. Martin, revealed that there will be a fifth spin-off to the hit TV fantasy drama franchise. Additionally, he provided some clarifications on a highly rumored storyline for the upcoming TV projects.

REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSONGeorge R.R. Martin, author of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" saga.

It has been more than a week since news of the "Game of Thrones" spin-offs broke. Martin recently addressed the subject through his web journal where he commented on several things about the matter. But, more importantly, he confirmed his involvement in the projects.

One of the highlights of Martin's post was when he also revealed that HBO had added a fifth head writer for a fifth spin-off project.

It can be recalled that it was previously reported — and confirmed by HBO — that four renowned writers have signed with them and they will each work on a "Game of Thrones" spin-off.

Now, Martin spilled, "We had four scripts in development when I arrived in LA last week, but by the time I left we had five. We have added a fifth writer to the original four."

Unfortunately, that is all that Martin can reveal because according to the same post, HBO and the fifth writer are yet to finalize the paperwork and close the deal.

Furthermore, Martin teased that the fifth writer is a "terrific addition" and "a great guy and a fine writer." He also expressed his confidence that the still unnamed writer is one of the biggest Westeros fans he personally knows.

While Martin admitted that they have five "pilot scripts" on the table, he added that his long-time experience working on TV and film productions say that the number of series that will make it to the small screen "remains to be seen."

On the other hand, one of the highly anticipated storylines to be made into a spin-off is Robert Baratheon's rebellion that put him on the Iron Throne and almost purged the entire House Targaryen.

Meanwhile, Martin directly addressed the rumors and explained: "We're not doing Robert's Rebellion either. I know thousands of you want that, I know there's a petition... but by the time I finish writing 'A SONG OF ICE & FIRE,' you will know every important thing that happened in Robert's Rebellion."

However, at one point on his journal, Martin also commented, "For what it's worth, I don't especially like the term 'spinoff,' and I don't think it really applies to these new projects."

The best-selling author further explained that the projects are "new stories set in the 'secondary universe' (to borrow Tolkien's term) of Westeros and the world beyond."

HBO is yet to reveal the time frame of the show's release and storylines for the "Game of Thrones" spinoffs.