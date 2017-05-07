'Game of Thrones' Spin-Offs News, Release Date, Plot Rumors: HBO Extends the Franchise With Four More Projects

Reports confirm that the "Game of Thrones" franchise is getting more shows as four spin-offs are now in HBO's pipeline.

HBOA promotional image featuring Kit Harington's Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones"

According to Variety, HBO has already enlisted four writers to helm "multiple possible spin-offs" for the "Game of Thrones" franchise. It was also mentioned there will be "four projects" arriving in the future.

As season 7 is about to premiere on July 16, fans already know that there are only a few episodes remaining for the show. And for quite some time now, the possibility of a "Game of Thrones" spin-off has not been ruled out by fans. It is completely understandable, considering that the show has constantly dominated some major award-giving events for TV plus the growth of its viewership is just undeniable.

Creators and Release Date

As previously mentioned, HBO hired four writers, namely Max Borenstein, known for his work on the 2014 "Godzilla" movie and "Kong: Skull Island" which premiered this year; Jane Goldman, who worked on the screenplays of movies such as "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" and the 2011 and 2014 "X-Men" films; Brian Helgeland, writer for the "Legend" and "Mystic River" movies; and Carly Wray, who will also write for the next season of another HBO hit, "Westworld," and has also worked on "Mad Men."

Variety adds that Goldman and Wray are set to "individually" collaborate with the mind behind the "Game of Thrones" universe, author George R.R. Martin. Meanwhile, the masterminds of the franchise's TV adaptation, showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff, will also be working on the spin-offs as executive producers but will not be writing for any of the projects.

As for the release of these projects, the cable channel company cannot give any estimation yet. HBO told Variety, "We'll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in."

Possible Plots

One of the highly anticipated stories is a prequel that revolves around the rebellion against the Mad King led by Robert Baratheon. While there is a great space between a prequel and a spin-off, this part of the saga can clearly stand on its own in terms of the vastness of its story. Even in the main show, this part of Westeros' history contains the answer to the vital question about Jon Snow's true parentage.

The Hollywood Reporter also notes that Borenstein, based on most of his credentials, does a great job in humanizing monsters. This means, HBO can also consider focusing on the dragons and the ancient periods featuring House Targaryen set in the Old Valyrian times. This might also explain how the Valyrian civilization fell — something that fans might want to dive into.