'Game of Thrones' Spin-Offs Release Date, News: HBO Exec Reveals Strategy for Follow-Up Series

As "Game of Thrones" approaches its penultimate season, avid fans can't help but feel sad that the iconic fantasy series will be ending soon. It is because of this sentiment that hype for the touted spin-offs has been so immense. Now, Casey Bloys, president of programming at HBO, discussed how they will proceed with the upcoming project.

There are reportedly five spin-offs for "Game of Thrones" that are currently in development. This isn't surprising considering the vast universe created by George R.R. Martin, author of the "A Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy novel series that "Game of Thrones" is based on. However, as exciting as having a different "Game of Thrones" series airing each quarter is, Bloys clarified that not all of them will make it onto the screen. Furthermore, it is not expected to come anytime soon.

"I wanted to make sure fans know this is a really embryonic process. I haven't even seen outlines," Bloys said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "The bar set by [showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss] is so high that my hope is to get one show that lives up to it. Also, this is a long-term plan. Our No. 1 goal is the seventh season this summer and getting the eighth season written and aired," he added.

So, despite only having one spin-off series, fans can rest assured that it will be as good as the original series. The HBO executive's recent statement also serves as a reminder for fans to focus first on the upcoming seventh and eighth season of "Game of Thrones."

As plans for the "Game of Thrones" spin-off continue to be developed and ironed out, viewers can look forward to the premiere of Game of Thrones season 7, airing on July 16 at 9 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the final season is expected to air sometime in 2018 or 2019.