'Game of Thrones' Spinoff News: HBO Not Expecting All Planned Prequels to Make Their Way to Television

Facebook/GameOfThrones A still image from the upcoming season of "Game of Thrones" on HBO.

"Game of Thrones" is about the return for its seventh season this week. However, since it has been confirmed that the show's eighth season will be its last, fans are now curious if they will ever get to see more of the hit series through spinoffs in the future.

Casey Bloys, the HBO president of programming, recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter and talked about the future of the planned prequel spinoffs for "Game of Thrones."

"You know the odds in development. I think that is probably unlikely," Bloys told the publication. "This show is very special. I'm not looking to have as many as possible. My sense right now is we would be very lucky if one of the four rises to the level that we have set," he added.

Currently, there are four prequels being planned, but while the idea of having a number of spinoffs to follow the end of the original series excites the fans, it looks like not all the planned prequels may make it to television, considering the high level of standards that "Game of Thrones" has set.

He also said that "Now, theoretically, what if they're all great? That's a high-class problem that I'll solve when it comes to that. But knowing what we know about the development process, that's why we wanted to increase our odds. But I do not see a scenario where we have more than one. But again, high-class problem."

It has been reported that "Game of Thrones" will be having a proper send-off, and that the said prequels, if they do push through, will not have anything to do with the original series' finale.

When asked whether or not the network is planning to turn "Game of Thrones" into something like what AMC did to "The Walking Dead" and its "Fear the Walking Dead" spinoff, which has its storylines connected, Bloys said that he does not see the prequels connecting.

Considering the vast timelines in "Game of Thrones," HBO may not follow the footsteps of the other said franchise.

In other news, Gwendoline Cristie, who plays Brienne of Tarth in HBO's hit fantasy/drama series, has expressed that she would consider appearing in a spinoff. This is despite the fact that some of her co-stars, like Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington, said that they will not be part of any of the franchise's future shows.

Stating her love for her character, she told Newsweek: "I'd always consider returning for that particular character because that character is very dear to me."

"Game of Thrones" season 7 premieres this Sunday, July 16, at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO.