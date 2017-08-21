'Game of Thrones' Spinoff News: Prequel to Be 'Recognizable' to Fans, Screenwriter Says

Facebook/GameOfThrones A promotional image for “Game of Thrones" season 7.

Fans of "Game of Thrones" have just been treated to an epic penultimate episode for season 7, bringing the viewers on an emotional rollercoaster as Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) and his "suicide squad" successfully captured a wight despite all the challenges and tragedies they encountered along the way, including the death of Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) dragon Viserion in the battlefield.

With only one more episode left for season 7 and one more season left for the series, avid fans are waiting for updates about what happens after their beloved HBO drama series is over.

Screenwriter Jane Goldman is currently working with "Game of Thrones" creator George R. R. Martin for the upcoming series spin-offs. When news broke about this development, it made plenty of the show's fans excited, especially since the popular HBO series is now on its second to the last season.

As all the planned spin-offs will be prequels, there will be no existing characters in them. However, despite this, Goldman explained to IGN in an interview that the story would still be somehow familiar to the fans.

When asked if it is going to something that readers have already known about or if it is going to feature never before mentioned stories, he said: "Yeah, I think I can say if I was able to say what mine was — yeah, I think as a book reader or as someone who watched the series, you would say, 'Oh, that! OK.' Yeah, it would be recognizable as a past event, but I think that's probably as far as I can go."

Another thing that she revealed during the interview is that the story will still feature some forms of magic and supernatural creatures since those things already exist in the universe that Martin has created.

Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" book series, as well as the "Game of Thrones" television series, has a rich history that has yet to be unveiled, just like how the Children of the Forest fought side by side with the First Men to defeat the White Walkers, whom they created. There is also a long history of how the kingdoms came to be, such as the wars, alliances, and even betrayals that shaped the story that viewers of the series are watching today.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 concludes Sunday, Aug. 27, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.