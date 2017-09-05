'Game of Thrones' Spinoff News: Prequel Will Have Horror and Humor, Says Writer Jane Goldman

The development for the "Game of Thrones" spinoff remains active. Scribe Jane Goldman is one in a group of writers tasked to deliver a prequel that HBO will choose from.

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson HBO has hired about five writers to develop different "Game of Thrones" spinoff and one of them is Jane Goldman.

Goldman said in an interview with Digital Spy that her version will cover her forte: horror and humor. She remained tight-lipped about the details and gave out just a general sense of where she is in her writing process.

"I am just writing ideas and outlining some things," Goldman said. "It would be remiss of me not to put [horror and humor] in," she added. "Those are things I love, and things I like to do."

Goldman is currently doing the press rounds to promote her latest movie in theaters, the thriller "The Limehouse Golem." The film is based on the novel by Peter Ackroyd about a series of murders committed by a golem.

It's not yet certain, however, if Goldman's "Game of Thrones" spinoff will make it to the screen. HBO boss Casey Bloys confirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that from the four or five ideas they have on the table for the prequel, only one will proceed as a series.

The show that will succeed "Game of Thrones" must also be on the same level as the original series. Hence, HBO tapped different writers to increase their odds of choosing a worthy show that will take over once "Game of Thrones" ends.

Goldman is getting help from the creator of "Game of Thrones," George R.R. Martin, in the development of her story. But the rest of the writers are also getting advice and guidance from the best-selling author.

Bloys also confirmed that Martin is co-writing at least two of the spinoffs.

Meanwhile, "Game of Thrones" season 8 will begin filming in October. It will be the show's last season on HBO but its air date hasn't been officially confirmed.