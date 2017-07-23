'Game of Thrones' Spoilers at Comic-Con 2017

Since the seventh season of "Game of Thrones" just started airing this July instead of the usual April premiere, the panel were able to tease attendees of Comic-Con International about the ongoing season.

Facebook/GameOfThrones There's a storm brewing in "Game of Thrones" season 7.

Kristian Nairn, who played Hodor, opened for the "Game of Thrones" panel this year. The panel composed of Isaac Hampstead-Wright, John Bradley-West, Nathalie Emmanuel, Liam Cunningham, Sophie Turner, Jacob Anderson, Conleth Hill, Alfie Allen, and Gwendoline Christie.

Nairn asked Turner about Sansa and Littlefinger's relationship, whether or not the latter is manipulating the young Stark. She admitted that initially her character might have been easy to manipulate but after going through so much not only has she become more resilient, she also learned a thing or two from these mater manipulators.

"In my opinion, she's just as good as playing the game as he is at this point," she said.

Perhaps one of the most exciting news revealed at the event was about Bran Stark. Hempstead-Wright, did not say much about Bran's role in the battle between the living and the dead, but he did admit that it is an important part in the inevitable war.

Another season 7 moment that fans should look forward to is one between Grey Worm and Missandei. The Comic-Con exclusive trailer reveals another passionate encounter between the long-shipped pair, with the latter undressing the former. When asked about the possibility of their relationship, Anderson answered, "I think there's already things firing between them."

Both Anderson and Emmanuel hope to see their character find happiness in these tough time.

In the past, the "Game of Thrones" annual run concludes before the San Diego Comic Convention. Normally, the cast members would not have anything to say about the succeeding season because they would still be in the dark as well. But since the show only premiered last week, the cast members who appeared at San Diego Comic-Con were able to treat fans with crucial information.

"Game of Thrones" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.