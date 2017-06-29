'Game of Thrones' Spoilers: Cleganebowl Happening in Season 7?

This season of "Game of Thrones" might finally see the legendary Cleganebowl that fans have been clamoring for. The highly anticipated duel is set to end once and for all the greatest sibling rivalry in Westeros.

Youtube/GameofThronesA screenshot from the official teaser of the upcoming seventh season of HBO's "Game of Thrones."

For those not in the know, Cleganebowl is the culmination of Gregor and Sandor Clegane's story arc. Gregor, known as "The Mountain that Rides," was not so much a model of brotherly love as he constantly bullied Sandor to the point where he intentionally burned half his face.

This led Sandor to hold a grudge against his older brother, and despite both serving under House Lannister, they have been highly antagonistic with each other. With such hatred for each other, there's only one way to settle their rivalry: a great clash of iron and blood.

Fans got a preview of this back in "Game of Thrones" season 1, when Sandor fought an enraged Gregor in the Tourney of the Hand. Sadly, that fight lasted less than a minute before being broken up by King Robert Baratheon.

Since that time, both brothers have yet to cross paths. Going into season 7, the now undead Gregor is serving Cersei Lannister while Sandor himself has been seen fighting other undead Beyond the Wall.

After it was revealed that Sandor Clegane was alive last season, fans have been waiting for Cleganebowl to happen. However, the season passed and the brothers barely even mentioned each other, more so for Gregor, given that he barely speaks at all.

But the upcoming season once again brings the hopes of a clash. Sandor now appears to be allied with the followers of the Lord of Light, the same Lord of Light that supports Daenerys Targaryen, who is hell bent on retaking the Iron Throne currently occupied by Cersei.

HBO/Youtube Shot of Sandor Clegane in the "Game of Thrones" season 7 trailer.

The latest trailer released by HBO shows a brief glimpse of what appears to be Sandor drawing his sword. He is no longer in the North but in the South, possibly in King's landing. Now, which occupant of King's Landing does he hate so much to come there all the way from Beyond the Wall?

It might be a long shot, but "Game of Thrones" has been creatively fulfilling every bit of fan theory as it approaches its final season. Just last season, it was confirmed that Jon Snow is indeed the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. With so much hype surrounding Cleganebowl, the showrunners might as well satisfy their craving for this legendary fight.