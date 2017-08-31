'Game of Thrones' Spoilers: Director Jeremy Podeswa on Jon and Dany's Love Scene and Tyrion's Reaction

Facebook/GameOfThrones The cast of "Game of Thrones" will be back in Ireland to film season 8.

As one of the most loved shows in television now, the "Game of Thrones" season 7 finale sparked a lot of conversations. People understandably have questions. People are still questioning why Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) reacted as such to the rapid progression of the relationship of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) while others are still shocked by the ending.

Fortunately for the fans, Jeremy Podeswa, the director of the season 7 finale is willing to help the fans get through it all.

Fans of "Game of Thrones" know that season 7 left off with more opportunity for the show runners to answer important questions for the upcoming season 8. But before going there, the director of "Game of Thrones" season 7 finale episode would like to help understand the worried face that Tyrion made when Jon and Daenerys joined together in bed.

"I think it's a combination of things. Jealousy is too simple, in a way. I think what's really going on here for me is that Tyrion is a strategist," Podeswa told Insider. "He's somebody who thinks to the future and what the consequences of things are.

For Podeswa, the union of Dany and Jon is a bit of a monkey wrench in terms of the plan for how they're going to move forward in a united front against the army of the dead."

The "Game of Thrones" season 7 finale was also made to leave a few impressions, according to Podeswa. In an interview with IndieWire, the cinematic elements of the moment between Jon and Daenerys were meant to amplify the fact that both of the characters knew that they should not be doing what they were about to do. However, because of the powerful pull of destiny, they also knew that they are weak when it comes to resisting it.

As to how everything will affect the movements in Westeros, fans will have to wait for the next season. "Game of Thrones" season 8 is scheduled to air on November next year.